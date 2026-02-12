Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg sidelined by left midfoot sprain, out for NBA's Rising Stars

Dallas Mavericks rookie teenage standout Cooper Flagg will miss their final game before the All-Star break and not play in the NBA’s Rising Stars game this weekend because of a left midfoot sprain
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) runs the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) runs the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Sports
29 minutes ago
X

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks rookie teenage standout Cooper Flagg will miss their final game before the All-Star break and not play in the NBA's Rising Stars game on Friday night because of a left midfoot sprain.

The Mavericks announced Wednesday night than an MRI revealed the injury that occurred in their loss at Phoenix a night earlier, when the 19-year-old had 27 points in 36 minutes. They said further updates will be provided as appropriate

Flagg, the No. 1 overall draft pick last summer, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his 49 games with Dallas.

The Mavericks (19-34) have an eight-game losing streak going into Thursday night's game at the Los Angeles Lakers.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

In Other News
1
3 Springfield houses of worship receive bomb threats
2
TPS Haiti: Attorneys for Haitians push back on DHS request to let...
3
Springfield City Commission meeting draws calls for unity
4
Bomb threats continue, state supporting Springfield safety forces
5
Watch: Fenwick basketball court floor dazzles thanks to $65K donated...