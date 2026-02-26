Max Scherzer and Toronto Blue Jays agree to $3 million, 1-year deal, AP source says

Max Scherzer is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays
By RONALD BLUM – AP Baseball Writer
9 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has agreed with the reigning American League champions on a $3 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press early Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.

The 41-year-old Scherzer can earn another $10 million in performance bonuses.

Scherzer went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts and 85 innings for the Blue Jays last season, his 18th in the major leagues. He signed a $15.5 million, one-year contract with Toronto in February 2025.

AP Baseball Writers Janie McCauley and Mike Fitzpatrick contributed to this report.

