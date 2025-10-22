Mbappé leads Madrid against struggling Juventus in Champions League; Qarabag looking to stay perfect

Driven by Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid will be looking to continue its perfect start in the Champions League when it hosts struggling Juventus on Wednesday.

Mbappé has 18 goals in 14 appearances with Madrid and France this season. He has scored five goals overall in Madrid’s two Champions League matches. Juventus drew both its matches in Europe and hasn’t won since Sept. 13. It lost 2-0 at Como at the weekend and coach Igor Tudor is very much under pressure.