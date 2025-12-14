Mbappé scores in his return from injury as Madrid beats Alaves in boost for Alonso

Madrid had won only two of its last eight games in all competitions and was coming off a 2-1 home loss to Manchester City in the Champions League, prompting jeers from fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Mbappé, who missed Madrid's match against City on Wednesday because of a minor injury, scored his 26th goal of the season for Madrid in all competitions after a good run on the left, passing a defender before firing into the top corner from just inside the area in the 24th minute.

Alaves equalized through Carlos Vicente in a 68th-minute breakaway, but Rodrygo put the visitors ahead again from close range after a run and assist by Vinícius Júnior.

It was Rodrygo’s second goal of the season. He had scored for Madrid against City to end a nine-month scoring drought with the club.

Vinícius Júnior hugged Alonso after the goal in a rare show of public support by the Brazilian toward the former Madrid player who is in his first season as coach of the club. The gesture came after media reports said the coach had lost the locker room.

Alaves, which stayed in 12th place, was coming off a win against Sociedad.

Oviedo coach fired

Second-to-last Oviedo fired coach Luis Carrión after a 4-0 loss at Sevilla.

The result extended Oviedo's winless streak to 10 matches in all competitions. Oviedo hasn't won since a 2-1 victory at Valencia in the Spanish league in September.

Carrión leaves with Oviedo on 10 points from 16 matches.

Sevilla moved to ninth place with 20 points.

Celta's home win

Celta Vigo won its first home game of the season in the league by beating seventh-placed Athletic Bilbao 2-0.

The result moved the Vigo club to eighth place, one point behind Athletic.

Nico Williams missed a late penalty kick for Athletic.

Levante-Villarreal postponed

The game between Levante and Villarreal originally scheduled for Sunday was postponed because of heavy rain in the Valencia region. The league said it made the decision after safety recommendations made by local authorities amid a weather alert issued in the region.

Villarreal was in third place and has won six in a row in the league. Levante was last and has lost five straight league matches.

