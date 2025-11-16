McIlroy loses out to Fitzpatrick in playoff at World Tour Championship but wins Race to Dubai title

A final individual victory proved just beyond McIlroy, though, after he hit his drive into a creek on the first playoff hole – No. 18 – and made bogey. Fitzpatrick rolled in a par putt from 3 feet to win the season-ending title again at Jumeirah Golf Estates, after 2016 and 2020.

McIlroy delivered the biggest drama when he poured in a 15-footer for eagle on his last hole in regulation to complete a round of 5-under 67 and join Fitzpatrick (66) on 18-under par for the week.

Fitzpatrick watched it all in the scorer's hut and met McIlroy outside, shaking his hand and giving his Ryder Cup teammate a hug.

They did so again after the playoff — which finished with both of them as winners.

