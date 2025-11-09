McLaren driver Lando Norris wins Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix

McLaren driver Lando Norris extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, with his main rival and teammate Oscar Piastri again failing to make the podium
By MAURICIO SAVARESE – AP Sports Writer
SAO PAULO (AP) — McLaren driver Lando Norris extended his lead in the F1 drivers’ championship after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, with his main rival and teammate Oscar Piastri again failing to make the podium.

Norris, who also won Saturday’s sprint race and started from pole position, earned his first win at Interlagos with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen second and third, respectively.

Norris now has 390 points in the standings, with Piastri’s fifth place leaving him 24 points behind with three more races to go.

Norris won his seventh race of the season, the same number as Piastri. Asked after the race how he managed to bounce back in the championship, Norris replied: “Just ignore everyone who talked crap about you.”

He added, “Still a long way to go (in the drivers' championship), this could change so quickly.”

There are three races left in the season.

