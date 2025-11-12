Mega Millions jackpot grows to $965 million for Friday’s drawing

There were four Mega Millions jackpot wins earlier this year, but Friday’s drawing will be the 40th since the last win on June 27, a game record.

In September, two Powerball players in Missouri and Texas won a nearly $1.8 billion jackpot, one of the largest in the U.S. The current Mega Millions jackpot isn't among the top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots ever, but would be the eighth-largest for Mega Millions since the game began in 2002.

Tickets are $5 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336, but the odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 23.