Mega Millions jackpot grows to $965 million for Friday’s drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot is growing to $965 million for Friday’s drawing, after lottery officials say no ticket matched all six numbers
Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $965 million for Friday’s drawing, after no ticket matched all six numbers, according to lottery officials.

The numbers selected Tuesday night were: 10, 13, 40, 42 and 46, with the gold Mega Ball 1.

There were four Mega Millions jackpot wins earlier this year, but Friday’s drawing will be the 40th since the last win on June 27, a game record.

In September, two Powerball players in Missouri and Texas won a nearly $1.8 billion jackpot, one of the largest in the U.S. The current Mega Millions jackpot isn't among the top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots ever, but would be the eighth-largest for Mega Millions since the game began in 2002.

Tickets are $5 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336, but the odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 23.

