Melania Trump welcomes Christmas tree to the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump welcomed this year's Christmas tree to the White House on Monday.
The tree, which came from Korson’s Tree Farms in Michigan, was delivered in a green horse-drawn carriage driven by three men wearing top hats.
“It's a beautiful tree,” the first lady said as she circled the carriage and posed for pictures.
Wearing a cream-colored overcoat and dark red gloves, she shook hands with one of the drivers and a woman who was standing with the two Clydesdale horses.
