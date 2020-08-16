Mercedes Barcha, widow of Gabriel García Márquez, dies at 87

Barcha, who married García Márquez in 1958 and managed the couple's finances through some hard times while the author wrote, died on Saturday in Mexico City, according to Mexico's Culture Ministry. The Colombian couple had moved to Mexico in 1961; García Márquez died in 2014.

Barcha, who had been suffering from respiratory problems, was praised by Colombian President Iván Duque, Mexican authorities and prominent figures in Latin American art and culture for her role as a muse and lifelong companion to Garcia Marquez. The celebrated writer was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature in 1982 and is considered one of the most important Spanish-language writers of all time.