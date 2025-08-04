Messi has a 'minor' muscle injury, Inter Miami says timeline for return is unknown

His timeline for return isn't yet known, though it seems unlikely that he will be available for Miami's next Leagues Cup match against UNAM Pumas on Wednesday.

Inter Miami said in a release that Messi's medical clearance will depend on how he responds to treatment.

Messi slapped his hand against the ground in frustration after the fall, which happened in the first 10 minutes of Saturday's match. He walked slowly toward the Inter Miami bench before sitting down on the pitch. Trainers came out and worked on his right upper thigh area for a couple of minutes before he subbed out for Federico Redondo in the 11th. He then immediately walked to the locker room.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano said after the game that Messi wasn't in any pain.

