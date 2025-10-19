Messi scores second career MLS hat trick in Inter Miami's 5-2 win over Nashville SC

He scored his first of the game from the top of the box in the 35th minute to give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead.

Messi was awarded a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and scored to tie the game 2-2.

He completed the hat trick in the 81st minute, scoring from the center of the box on a left-footed shot and extending Inter Miami’s lead to 4-2.

Messi now leads the MLS with 29 goals, giving him an edge as a finalist for the Golden Boot as league MVP. He is five goals ahead of fellow Golden Boot finalist Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC’.

