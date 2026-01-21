Mets acquire CF Luis Robert Jr. in a trade with the White Sox

The New York Mets have acquired center fielder Luis Robert Jr. in a trade with the Chicago White Sox
FILE -Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. catches a fly ball for the out on Kansas City Royals' Mike Yastrzemski during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Aug. 15, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel), File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. catches a fly ball for the out on Kansas City Royals' Mike Yastrzemski during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Aug. 15, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel), File)
Sports
By JAY COHEN – AP Baseball Writer
10 minutes ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — The New York Mets acquired Luis Robert Jr. in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, filling a hole in center field.

New York sent infielder Luisangel Acuña and minor league pitcher Truman Pauley to Chicago for Robert, who has struggled with injuries and inconsistency since a stellar 2023 season.

The Mets had been looking for outfield help since they traded Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien. They were in the mix for Kyle Tucker before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The trade was announced after New York finalized a $126 million, three-year contract with Bo Bichette, a two-time All-Star shortstop who is moving to third base with the Mets.

Robert hit a career-low .223 with 14 homers, 53 RBIs and a career-best 33 steals in 110 games last year. Despite the shaky performance, the White Sox picked up his $20 million option for 2026.

Robert's contract also has a $20 million club option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

In Other News
1
Springfield group encourages unity at ‘peace walk’ inspired by monks
2
Springfield Arts Council’s Penguin Project to begin second season
3
Body recovered after crews respond to Voice of America for water rescue
4
PETA sends letter to Butler County Sheriff’s Office in support of...
5
Hamilton Schools district faces two years of spending deficit