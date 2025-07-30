Mets slugger Juan Soto out of lineup a day after fouling a ball off his left foot

Jeff McNeil was in the lineup in right field as the NL East-leading Mets tried to avoid being swept.

The team announced that Soto had a bruised foot and that X-rays were negative.

Soto appeared to be in considerable pain after fouling a ball off his foot in the fourth inning of a 7-1 loss. He hopped down the first base line on his right foot and then crouched down. He was checked by an athletic trainer, took a few swings and then finished his at-bat, grounding out to second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who made a nice diving stop.

Soto was then lifted from the game.

He's hitting .248 with 25 homers and 62 RBIs.

Soto joined the Mets in December when he signed the biggest contract in baseball history, a $765 million, 15-year deal.

