Mexican army kills leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel, official says

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho,” in an operation Sunday, a federal official said.
The official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said it happened during a military operation in the western state of Jalisco.
It followed several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states. Such tactics are commonly used by the cartels to block military operations.
The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho.
In February, the Trump administration designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization.
