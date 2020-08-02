Mexico arrests violent gang leader known for emotive videos

The armed forces and officials in the state of Guanajuato said they had captured José Antonio Yépez Ortíz, better known by his nickname “El Marro,” which means “The Sledgehammer.”

Yépez Ortíz was unusual among gang leaders because he posted videos with emotional calls to his followers, including one in June showing him appearing to cry after several of his supporters and relatives were arrested. In another video, he threatened to join forces with the Sinaloa cartel to defeat Jalisco, Mexico's fastest-rising drug cartel.