Miami Dolphins trade edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to Philadelphia Eagles, AP source says

It’s a move that reunites Phillips with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who was in that same role with Miami in 2023. And Phillips was on pace for a huge year that season before getting hurt, with 6 1/2 sacks and 43 tackles in just eight games.

The trade is the first one orchestrated by Dolphins interim general manager Champ Kelly, who assumed that job after longtime GM Chris Grier parted ways with the franchise last week.

Phillips figures to be an instant boost for the Eagles’ pass rush. Philadelphia has just 16 sacks through eight games, tied for ninth-fewest in the 32-team NFL so far this season.

Phillips is making $13.3 million in the final season of his rookie deal. He’ll be a free agent following the season.

The Dolphins are 2-7, ahead of only the New York Jets and Tennessee in the AFC standings and well out of playoff contention. It’s likely that they will be involved in more trade talks before Tuesday’s deadline to complete such moves.

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this story.

