Miami's Erik Spoelstra top pick to coach US men's basketball team at 2028 Olympics, AP sources say

Spoelstra would be replacing Steve Kerr, who coached the Americans in the last Olympic cycle and led the team to a gold medal at the Paris Games. The U.S. men have won the last five Olympic gold medals, and Spoelstra was on the staff that won in Paris last summer. He told The Associated Press after the gold-medal game in Paris that he “would be honored” if USA Basketball asked him to take over the program.

Spoelstra would also become the first Heat coach to have the distinction of being the Olympic coach.

The move comes not long after USA Basketball finalized an agreement to make Duke coach Kara Lawson the coach of the women's national team for the Olympic cycle through the Los Angeles Games.

Spoelstra will be part of a braintrust that includes men's managing director Grant Hill, national team director Sean Ford and others that assembles the next national team — which could feature considerable turnover from the team that won gold in Paris. Kevin Durant, the only four-time gold medalist in men's Olympic basketball history, hasn't ruled out playing one more time in 2028. Stephen Curry indicated that the Paris Games would be his one and only Olympic run, and LeBron James will be 43 when the Los Angeles Games are held.

Miami's Bam Adebayo, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Dallas' Anthony Davis and Phoenix's Devin Booker, all previous gold medalists, would all likely have strong chances to play in 2028 if they'd like to wear the national team jersey again. There also will likely be some first-time selections for the Olympic team, with Orlando's Paolo Banchero, Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren and Dallas rookie Cooper Flagg sure to be among those under consideration.

Spoelstra — whose father, Jon Spoelstra, was an NBA executive with Portland, Denver and New Jersey — was a standout high school guard in Oregon, then played at the University of Portland, where he was the West Coast Conference’s freshman of the year. After college, he spent two years playing professionally in Germany before the Heat called with an offer to hire the 24-year-old for a job in their video room — a deal that got done about a month before Miami hired Pat Riley to take over in 1995.

Spoelstra is entering his 18th season as coach of the Heat, making him the coach with the longest current tenure in the league after the retirement of San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich. He’s won two NBA titles as head coach, won another as an assistant under Pat Riley in 2006 and was part of USA Basketball’s coaching staffs under Kerr in both the World Cup in 2023 and the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The 54-year-old Spoelstra is 787-572 in his 17 seasons with Miami.

