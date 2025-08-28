Micah Parsons traded to the Green Bay Packers after contract dispute, AP source says

Micah Parsons is headed to the Green Bay Packers after a blockbuster trade, leaving the Dallas Cowboys following a lengthy contract dispute
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks onto the field after the team's preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Sports
By ROB MAADDI – AP Pro Football Writer
23 minutes ago
Micah Parsons is headed to the Green Bay Packers after a blockbuster trade, leaving the Dallas Cowboys following a lengthy contract dispute.

A person with knowledge of the details said Parsons and the Packers have agreed on a record-setting $188 million, four-year contract that includes $136 million guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been announced.

Parsons, a two-time All-Pro edge rusher, becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

