Michael Soroka throws immaculate 5th inning in Arizona Diamondbacks debut

Soroka — who pitched for Canada during the World Baseball Classic — was making his first start for the Diamondbacks after signing a $7.5 million, one-year deal during the offseason.

Soroka was an All-Star for the Atlanta Braves in 2019 before back-to-back Achilles injuries caused him to miss most of the 2020 season and all of 2021 and 2022.

The other Diamondbacks pitchers to throw an immaculate inning were Randy Johnson (2001), Byung-Hyun Kim (2002) and Wade Miley (2012).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb