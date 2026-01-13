Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn's US teammates are also making an impact in the Olympic season

For the second time in four days, two Americans finished on the podium of a World Cup race Tuesday with Shiffrin and Minnesota native Paula Moltzan placing 1-2 in a night slalom before a big crowd of Austrian fans.

“It’s amazing to share this with Paula,” Shiffrin said.

On Saturday, it was Vonn claiming a downhill win at another Austrian race in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee with teammate Jacqueline Wiles placing third.

Shiffrin, who has now won six of the seven slaloms this season, added to her first-run advantage to finish 0.41 seconds ahead of Moltzan on a course made tricky by a couple of artificial rolls on the Griessenkar course.

Katharina Truppe of Austria finished third before her home fans, 0.65 behind, while Camille Rast — the Swiss racer who recently beat Shiffrin — came fourth, 0.67 behind.

Nina O'Brien, another American, had the second-fastest second run to move up 10 spots and finish 13th.

Now there's only one more slalom before the Milan Cortina Winter Games open on Feb. 6.

Shiffrin earned her record-extending 107th World Cup win, 70th in slalom and sixth in Flachau.

Moltzan, who is still seeking her first victory, earned the fourth second-place finish of her career and her third podium result of the season. She also took bronze in giant slalom at last season’s world championships.

"I’m very grateful to be closing the gap to Mikaela, which has kind of been the goal all season,” Moltzan said.

