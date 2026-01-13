Mikaela Shiffrin and US teammate Paula Moltzan 1-2 after 1st run of Flachau night slalom

Katharina Truppe of Austria stood third, 0.35 behind, while Camille Rast — the Swiss racer who recently ended Shiffrin’s winning streak — stood fourth, 0.78 behind, after an error toward the end of her run.

Lara Colturi, the Italian-born racer who competes for Albania, had a wild run and finished 2.66 behind.

After this race, there is only one more slalom before the Milan Cortina Winter Games open on Feb. 6.

Shiffrin is seeking her record-extending 107th World Cup win, 70th in slalom and sixth in Flachau.

Shiffrin can clinch the season-long slalom title if she wins and Rast finishes below 14th.

Moltzan’s best World Cup results are three second-place finishes and four third-place finishes. She also took bronze in giant slalom at last season’s world championships.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics