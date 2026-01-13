Mikaela Shiffrin and US teammate Paula Moltzan finish 1-2 in Flachau night slalom

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin and American teammate Paula Moltzan finished 1-2 in a World Cup slalom night race Tuesday.
Shiffrin, who has now won six of the seven slaloms in the Olympic season, added to her first-run advantage to finish 0.41 seconds ahead of Moltzan.
Katharina Truppe of Austria finished third before her home fans, 0.65 behind, while Camille Rast — the Swiss racer who recently beat Shiffrin — came fourth, 0.67 behind.
Now there's only one more slalom before the Milan Cortina Winter Games open on Feb. 6.
Shiffrin earned her record-extending 107th World Cup win, 70th in slalom and sixth in Flachau.
Moltzan, who is still seeking her first victory, earned the fourth second-place finish of her career and her third podium result of the season. She also took bronze in giant slalom at last season’s world championships.
