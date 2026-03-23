Military plane with 125 aboard crashes in Colombia. At least 48 rescued

Images shared online by Colombian media outlets showed a black cloud of smoke rising from a field where the plane crashed, and a truck with soldiers rushing to the site.

Carlos Fernando Silva, the commander of Colombia's Air Force, later issued a video saying that 125 people were on board the Hercules C-130 plane, including 114 passengers and 11 crew members. Silva said that at least 48 people were rescued alive as rescue efforts continued at the crash site.

Media outlets shared videos of soldiers being rushed from the site on motorcycles driven by local residents.

“At this moment we do not know details” of the crash Silva said. “Except that the plane had a problem and went down about two kilometers from the airport.” The air force commander added that two planes, with 74 beds, had been sent to the area to fly the injured back to hospitals in Bogota and elsewhere.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote on X that he hoped there would be “no deadly casualties in this accident that should have not occurred.”

Petro seized on the accident to promote what he called his long-time campaign to modernize planes and other equipment used by his country’s military, saying those efforts have been blocked by “bureaucratic difficulties” and suggesting that some officials should be held accountable. “If civilian or military administrative officials are not up to the challenge, they must be removed,” Petro said.

Sánchez wrote that the accident was “profoundly painful for the country,” adding that: “We hope that our prayers can help to relieve some of the pain.”

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