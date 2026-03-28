Minnesota staging flagship 'No Kings' protest against Trump, with rallies in Europe, DC

In Washington, hundreds of marchers moved through the streets, past the Lincoln Memorial and into the National Mall, holding signs that read “Put down the crown, clown” and “Regime change begins at home.” Demonstrators rang bells, played drums and chanted “No kings.”

The Trump administration's aggressive immigration enforcement actions, particularly in Minnesota, were just one item on a long list of protesters' grievances that also included the war in Iran and the Trump administration's rollback of transgender rights.

In New York City, Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, described Trump as the nation's “Bully in Chief” and said Minneapolis residents “forced the wannabe king to withdraw his shock troops."

“They want us all to be afraid to protest,” she said during a news conference. “They want us to be afraid that there’s nothing we can do to stop them. But you know what? They are wrong — dead wrong.”

GOP official calls events ‘Hate America Rallies’

The White House dismissed the rallies. Spokesperson Abigail Jackson described the protests as the product of “leftist funding networks” with little real public support.

Jackson said in a statement that the “only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee was also sharply critical.

“These Hate America Rallies are where the far-left’s most violent, deranged fantasies get a microphone," said Maureen O'Toole, spokesperson for the NRCC.

Organizers say main event is at the Minnesota Capitol

Organizers have designated the rally at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul as the national flagship event, in recognition of how the state where federal agents fatally shot two people who were monitoring Trump's immigration crackdown became an epicenter of resistance.

Headlining that observance will be Bruce Springsteen, performing “Streets of Minneapolis,” which he wrote in response to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, and in tribute to the thousands of Minnesotans who took to the streets over the winter. Springsteen's Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour, which has a “No Kings” theme, kicks off Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Minnesota organizers have told state officials they expect 100,000 people could converge on the Capitol grounds, where last June’s event drew an estimated 80,000 people.

The St. Paul rally will also feature singer Joan Baez, actor Jane Fonda,Sen. Bernie Sanders and a long list of other activists, labor leaders and elected officials.

Rallies to be held across the U.S. and in Europe

Rallies are also planned in more than a dozen other countries, from Europe to Latin America to Australia, Ezra Levin, a co-executive director of Indivisible, a group spearheading the events, said in an interview. Countries with constitutional monarchies call the protests “No Tyrants,” he said.

For those unable to attend in person, another activist group, Stand Up For Science, is hosting a “virtual and accessible” event online.

On Saturday morning in Paris, several hundred people, mostly Americans living in France, along with French labor unions and human rights organizations, gathered at the Bastille.

“I protest all of Trump’s illegal, immoral, reckless, and feckless, endless wars,” Ada Shen, the Paris No Kings organizer, said.

In Rome, thousands of people marched with defiant chants aimed at Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose right-wing government saw its referendum for streamlining Italy's judiciary badly fail earlier this week amid criticism that it was a threat to the courts' independence. Protesters waved banners protesting the Israeli and US attacks on Iran, calling for “A world free from wars.”

In London, people protesting the war in Iran held banners that said, “Stop the far right” and “Stand up to Racism.”

Organizers expect this to be larger than other ‘No Kings’ protests

U.S. organizers told reporters in an online news conference Thursday that they expect Saturday's protests to be larger than the first two rounds of No Kings rallies, which they estimate drew more than 5 million people in June and more than 7 million in October.

Two-thirds of the RSVPs have come from outside of major urban centers, Greenberg said, listing registration surges in conservative-leaning states like Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, South Dakota and Louisiana, as well in competitive suburban areas of Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.

“This administration’s actions are angering not just Democratic voters or folks in big blue city centers — they are crossing a line for people in red and rural areas, in the suburbs, all over the country,” said Leah Greenberg, the other co-executive director of Indivisible.

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Associated Press videojournalist Nicholas Garriga in Paris and Associated Press reporters Colleen Berry in Milan, Italy; John Hanna, in Topeka, Kansas, and Todd Richmond, in Madison, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.