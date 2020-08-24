Mitchell scores 51 points, Jazz beat Nuggets for 3-1 lead

Leading 109-108 with 4:02 remaining, the Jazz were on the fast break when Paul Millsap fouled Mitchell. The officials ruled it a clear-path foul. Mitchell hit both free throws and after getting the ball out of bounds, Mike Conley hit a jumper to extend the lead to five.

From there, the Jazz simply held on. Rudy Gobert had a big game with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Conley added 26 points in his second game since returning to the NBA bubble after leaving for the birth of his son.

After two blowouts by the Jazz, this game got back to being close. But once again the Jazz took control with a third-quarter spurt. They outscored the Nuggets 33-24 in the quarter and moved to plus-50 in the third for the series.

The Nuggets tweaked their lineup after losing Games 2 and 3 by a combined 56 points. They started Monte Morris and Jerami Grant. To the bench went Michael Porter Jr. and defensive specialist Torrey Craig.

It was a tight first half that featured 12 lead changes and four ties. The biggest lead was eight by Denver.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Gary Harris was upgraded to “doubtful” for Game 4, but didn’t play due to a hip injury. Will Barton III (right knee) also remains sidelined. ... Millsap had 16 points.

Jazz: Reserve Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points. ... The Jazz shot 57.5% from the floor.

STEPPING OUT

The Nuggets went to a different part of the NBA bubble for a team dinner Saturday night. It was a chance for a change of scenery.

“Just nice to get out of our hotel, go somewhere else, get some different food, a different environment and be together. Break bread,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone explained.

COMIC RELIEF

Asked about the areas the team needed to work on against Utah, Malone cracked: “We’re really close. I think it comes down to two things. If we can do these two things right we’re going to have a chance: Our offense and our defense.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell celebrates a 3-point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray celebrates a 3-point basket against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell shoots a 3-point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell lies on the court after being fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (45) is fouled by Denver Nuggets' Jerami Grant (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap (4) knocks the ball away from Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (45) goes up for a shot as Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Denver Nuggets' Torrey Craig reacts during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder signals to his team against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter Photo via AP)of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, right, goes up for a shot against Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert dunks against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris reacts after being charged with a foul against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox