MLB: Astros coach receives 20-game suspension, Laureano six

Cintrón’s suspension is the longest for an on-field transgression in 15 years, since Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers received 20 games for his altercation with two cameramen in 2005.

In addition, Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was given a six-game suspension and a fine. He is appealing the punishment, a person with direct knowledge of the process said Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because that wasn't made public.