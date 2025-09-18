MLB places restrictions on offseason evaluations in attempt to slow injury rate among prospects

ESPN first reported the details of the memo.

This moratorium applies to domestic players with remaining eligibility for the annual amateur draft each July. Activities prohibited by this policy include games, showcases, tournaments, batting practice, bullpen sessions, infield/outfield drills, workouts and any other activities related to throwing, hitting, catching or fielding.

During those dates, clubs are prohibited from attending those types of events in person or remotely. Team personnel aren’t permitted to provide lessons, training or other forms of instruction to players covered by the moratorium. Teams also are prohibited from obtaining, buying or collecting data and video including baseball activities for covered players, either directly or through a third party.

Teams still will be allowed to interact with covered prospects during the moratorium as long as no baseball activities take place.

Club-affiliated individuals still can attend events with baseball activities as long as they don’t share any data with clubs and are acting solely in a non-professional category. This exception would enable the parent or relative of a covered player to watch that prospect’s activities.

“The long-term increase in pitcher injuries at the amateur level is a serious concern for the game,” MLB senior vice president for amateur and medical John D'Angelo wrote in the memo. “By creating downtime in an over-committed training calendar, this Policy is intended to alleviate the pressure on young players to forego rest and recovery, curb overuse, and keep players healthier as they strive for a future in professional baseball.”

MLB is responding to a 62-page report it released in December detailing potential reasons for the rapid increase in pitching injuries. According to the yearlong study based on interviews with more than 200 people, rising velocities, pitch shaping and emphasis on maximum effort were likely causes.

“The report identified the year-round culture of amateur baseball – and the pressure to forego rest and recovery in order to constantly showcase for scouts and colleges – as contributing to the increase in amateur pitcher injuries,” MLB said in the memo.

MLB said the moratoriums were recommended by various baseball medical and performance groups, including the MLB Team Physicians Association. MLB said surveys with scouting directors from all 30 clubs as well as medical experts revealed broad support for restricting offseason scouting activity.

