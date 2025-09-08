MLS suspends Luis Suarez for 3 matches, including Inter Miami-Seattle rematch

MLS took action even though the melee that marred the finish of the Inter Miami-Seattle match wasn't in one of its matches. The Leagues Cup is a separate competition.

Sounders coaching staff member Steven Lenhart had his credentials pulled by MLS for the remainder of the season for his role in the altercation, and the league said there's no guarantee he will be credentialed next season. Lenhart, MLS said, “will only be permitted in public seating areas during Seattle Sounders FC home matches and cannot be on or near the field of play, nor in or around the locker rooms, or tunnel.”

The Sounders were also fined an undisclosed amount for misappropriation of credentials, MLS said.

The incident is the latest in a long line for Suárez, who has served suspensions on three occasions for biting opponents. The longtime teammate of Inter Miami star Lionel Messi appeared to spit toward a member of the Sounders’ staff and grabbed at least one Seattle player by the neck during a postgame melee.

Suárez apologized last week for his behavior, saying he “was wrong and I sincerely regret it.”

