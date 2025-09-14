Mohamed Salah scores late penalty to preserve Liverpool's 100% start

Liverpool left it late again and moved back to the top of the Premier League
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrate after scoring from a penalty kick during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Liverpool in Burnley, England, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By JAMES ROBSON – AP Soccer Writer
26 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool left it late again and moved back to the top of the Premier League.

The defending champion secured a 1-0 win against Burnley on Sunday and preserved its 100% start to the season thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Mohamed Salah.

After late winners against Bournemouth and Newcastle already this term, Liverpool staged another dramatic finale at Turf Moor.

Arne Slot's team looked set to drop points for the first time this season, but was handed a lifeline when Hannibal Mejbri handled the ball in the box and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot.

Salah did the rest by blasting a powerful shot past Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka before running away in celebration.

Manchester City hosts Manchester United later Sunday.

