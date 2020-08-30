Monsoon rains wreak havoc across Pakistan, killing 63 people

Hundreds of vehicles were dragged along city streets by powerful flood waters.

The military said it provided food to at least 10,000 people and dozens of relief camps were set up for residents. Troops also repaired embankments of a swollen canal by which floodwaters entered the city.

Eight of those killed in Karachi died when a wall fell on them in a residential area. They included children, who were playing at the time. Other casualties were reported in various parts of Sindh in the past 24 hours. More than 150 people have died in various parts of Pakistan since June in rain-related incidents and many residents were angry with authorities for not helping them.

Monsoon rains are hitting Pakistan at a time when authorities are trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has caused more than 6,283 deaths since February. Pakistan reported nine more deaths Friday from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning. The monsoon season runs from July through September.

__

Associated Press Writer Riaz Khan contributed to this story from Peshawar, Pakistan.

Vehicles drive through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Heavy monsoon rains have lashed many parts of Pakistan as well the southern port city of Karachi, leaving flooding streets, damaging homes and displacing scores of people. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

People wade through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Heavy monsoon rains have lashed many parts of Pakistan as well the southern port city of Karachi, leaving flooding streets, damaging homes and displacing scores of people. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan