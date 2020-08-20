Montana governor presses to remove Trump's public lands boss

Attorneys for Gov. Steve Bullock said William Perry Pendley's continuing leadership of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management undermines conservation efforts and is illegal because he's never had a Senate confirmation hearing. The bureau oversees almost a quarter-billion acres of land, primarily in the U.S. West.

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Pendley remains in charge of the bureau under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. In a May 22 order, Pendley made his own position, deputy director, the bureau's top post while the director's office is vacant.