Montenegro votes in tense election testing long-ruling party

Some 540,000 voters are choosing whether to keep in power the Democratic Party of Socialists, which has governed Montenegro for some 30 years.

The party had led Montenegro to independence peacefully from much larger Serbia and into NATO, despite strong opposition from Russia.

However, the DPS and its leader, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, have faced accusations of an autocratic rule, widespread graft and criminal links.

Djukanovic has said Sunday's vote will determine whether Montenegro will continue toward membership in the European Union or allow Serbia and Russia to install their stooges.

The Montenegrin president, known as the longest-serving European leader, has been a key Western ally in the efforts to push the volatile Balkan region toward Euro Atlantic integration.

Opinion polls ahead of the election have predicted that the DPS will finish ahead of other groups, but might not garner enough votes to form the government on its own.

The main opposition group, the pro-Serb and pro-Russian “For the future of Montenegro" alliance, has backed the church-led protests against the religion law, and it wants closer ties with Belgrade and Moscow.

The Serbian Orthodox Church has argued that the law allows the Montenegrin state to confiscate its property as a prelude to setting up a separate Montenegrin church. This has been denied by the government.

About one third of Montenegro's 620,000 people declare themselves as Serbs, which makes relations with Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church a highly sensitive issue.

The third-placed in pre-election surveys has been “Peace is our nation" group that comprises more moderate parties seeking middle ground in the Montenegrin political dispute.

Several other smaller parties and those run by ethnic minorities are also in the race that is being held amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The virus this summer ravaged Montenegro's tourism, which normally feeds the country's weak economy. The mountainous Adriatic Sea nation is blessed by stunning nature and golden beaches.

In this Saturday, March 23, 2019 file photo, a man holds a banner during a protest against President Milo Djukanovic in Montenegro's capital Podgorica. Montenegro's president says the upcoming parliamentary vote is crucial in the defense of the small Balkan country's independence in the face of renewed attempts from Serbia and Russia to install their nationalist and anti-Western allies to power. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic, File) Credit: Risto Bozovic Credit: Risto Bozovic

Supporters of Democratic Party of Socialists wave Montenegrin flags as they drive in front of the Serbian Orthodox Church of Christ's Resurrection in Podgorica, Montenegro, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Montenegro is holding a parliamentary election this weekend with the pro-Western government facing pressure over the new coronavirus outbreak and ongoing tensions in relations with Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church because of a religious property law. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) Credit: Risto Bozovic Credit: Risto Bozovic

A woman pushing a baby stroller walks past a billboard of long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists, reading ''Decisively for Montenegro'' in Podgorica, Montenegro, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Montenegro is holding a parliamentary election this weekend with the pro-Western government facing pressure over the new coronavirus outbreak and ongoing tensions in relations with Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church because of a religious property law. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) Credit: Risto Bozovic Credit: Risto Bozovic

An opposition supporter holds a cross during church-led protest in Podgorica, Montenegro, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Montenegro is holding a parliamentary election this weekend with the pro-Western government facing pressure over the new coronavirus outbreak and ongoing tensions in relations with Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church because of a religious property law. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) Credit: Risto Bozovic Credit: Risto Bozovic