Morocco hosts Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final

Hundreds of fans wearing the kingdom’s red-and-green colors were milling around the 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium hours before kickoff, many still looking for tickets.

Inside, members of the official Senegalese supporters’ club — some clad in green, some in yellow and others in red to make the colors of the Senegal flag – were dancing to drums and trumpets in a section behind one of the goals at least three hours before kickoff at 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

Their noise was drowned out when the Moroccan players took their first steps out on the field for a pre-game walkabout. Their Senegalese counterparts were welcomed by a deafening chorus of whistles when they emerged for their walkabout.

The team lineups were yet to be announced.

Senegal, which is also chasing its second African Cup trophy after winning the 2021 edition, will have to do without suspended captain Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Habib Diarra.

Sadio Mané was to lead the Teranga Lions in what was likely to be his last Africa Cup match after taking part in six tournaments.

The Senegalese Football Federation decried a lack of "fair play" from the Moroccan hosts less than two days before the final, citing a lack of security, problems with the team hotel, training facilities and ability to get tickets for its supporters.

Defeat at the final stage would be a demoralizing blow for Morocco, which has invested heavily in soccer facilities and infrastructure before it co-hosts the 2030 World Cup. One of the most aggressive infrastructure buildouts in African sporting history fueled protests in October from mostly young Moroccans who feel other areas are being neglected. Key issues remain health, literacy and employment.

