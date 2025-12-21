Morocco opens 35th Africa Cup of Nations with 2-0 win over Comoros to delight of fans and royalty

Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor even saved an early penalty from Soufiane Rahimi.

Brahim Díaz finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, setting off relieved celebrations around the stadium, before El Kaabi sealed the win with an overhead kick in the 74th.

The prince, watching from his royal box, was unable to conceal his delight as he applauded.

Morocco’s quest to become a soccer superpower is a family affair. It was a passion for the prince’s grandfather, Hassan II, and the current king, Mohammed VI, who oversaw one of the most aggressive buildouts in African sporting history to achieve his aim. The Kingdom is set to be a co-host of the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Mohammed VI's portrait was beside Gianni Infantino as the FIFA president proclaimed in French before kickoff, “This will be the best ever Africa Cup of Nations!”

Spectacular light show

Excitement had been building for hours and wintry showers failed to dampen the mood. Beninese artist Angélique Kidjo, Moroccan singer Jaylann and French-Moroccan rapper Lartiste performed the tournament’s official song for the first time during a spectacular light show for the opening ceremony.

But the highlight for the Moroccan fans – judging by the sea of smartphones to capture the moment – was the appearance just before kickoff of the king's eldest son beside Infantino and Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football. Prince Moulay Hassan shook hands with the Comoros players and then posed for a photo with the Morocco team, seemingly unperturbed by the heavy rainfall.

Atlas Lions ready to roar

The Atlas Lions, as Morocco is known, are backed by many to lift what would be just their second Africa Cup title 50 years after their only success in 1976. The final is Jan. 18 next year.

Morocco is the highest-ranked African team at No. 11. The Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals in 2022.

The opening match was played in Rabat’s renovated near 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, one of nine venues across six cities that were constructed or renovated for the tournament.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi remained among the substitutes after recovering from an ankle injury. He showed his African Footballer of the Year trophy to fans before kickoff.

The mascot for the tournament is a lion named Assad, inspired by the barbary lions that once prowled the mountains of north Africa. The last known photograph of a wild lion in Morocco was taken by French army photographer Marcelin Flandrin from a flight over the Atlas Mountains in 1925.

Salah's Egypt plays Zimbabwe on Monday

Egypt begins its bid for a record-extending eighth title – and Mohamed Salah’s first – against Zimbabwe in Agadir on Monday. Defending champion Ivory Coast begins its title defense against Mozambique in Marrakech on Wednesday. Senegal and five-time champion Cameroon are also among the favorites, while Algeria is the only other country apart from Morocco to have all its matches sold out.

The future of the biennial tournament took a twist Saturday with the announcement it will move to a four-year cycle to bring it in line with the FIFA calendar.

___

AP at the Africa Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/africa-cup-of-nations