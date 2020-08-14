Mozambique's leader blames 'war' in north on wealth-seekers

The fighters earlier this week seized the port of Mocímboa da Praia, with a population of more than 100,000, for the second time this year.

“Reliable casualty reports have not yet come through, but they are expected to be significant,” ACLED said in a statement on the running battles around the town that began Aug. 5.

In recent months the fighters have taken control of villages for days or weeks at a time.

Scores of thousands of people have fled their homes. The president spoke Friday after visiting a camp for displaced people in Metuge district.

“We must remain vigilant and hope that better days will come,” Nyusi said.