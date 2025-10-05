Mpetshi Perricard upsets Fritz at Shanghai Masters

In other early matches Sunday, Rune beat 21st-seeded Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4, Zizou Bergs upset 19th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (1), 6-3 and the 31st-seeded Gabriel Diallo advanced by walkover after David Goffin retired early in the first set.

Jannik Sinner, who won the China Open in Beijing, was scheduled to play Tallon Griekspoor later Sunday in the third round.

Novak Djokovic was also on court later Sunday in his third-round match against Yannick Hanfmann. Djokovic is bidding for a record-extending fifth title at the Shanghai Masters.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Japan Open last week, is not in Shanghai due to minor ailments.

