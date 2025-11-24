MrBeast and the Rockefeller Foundation team up to spark youth philanthropy and fight child labor

Speaking together ahead of a Nov. 21 video shoot at MrBeast's Greenville, North Carolina, studio, the partners complimented the respective strengths they hope to exchange with each other.

“I’ve spent my entire life making YouTube videos. They’ve spent their entire lives helping people," Donaldson told The Associated Press. "Obviously, they have a team who’s way more experienced than me in helping people, but being able to pull on their knowledge and wisdom is amazing.”

“I just want to download their brains into our team’s brains," he added.

Dr. Rajiv Shah, the president of the Rockefeller Foundation, said the philanthropic sector has long failed to capture “the hearts and minds of hundreds of millions of young people.” He said MrBeast can help them engage young people, inspire hope and communicate their work more accessibly.

Most people have a natural desire to help others, according to Shah, but we teach ourselves that world problems are “too big and too complicated” to solve. He pointed to MrBeast's video in Zambia, where they provided a village with solar-powered electricity and clean water wells.

"What Jimmy’s already done is show that you can change that dramatically,” Shah said. "If we can get people believing that they can make a difference through this collaboration, we will have achieved something really unique and really special.”

The move signals Donaldson's continued attempts to evolve an organization with sprawling interests that include an entertainment studio, food brands, his own James Patterson book deal and, most recently, a limited time theme park in Saudi Arabia. He brought on venture capitalist Jeff Housenbold as CEO last year and then hired more new executives as a series of controversies threatened his ambitions ahead of his Amazon Prime reality game show 's release.

It's an unlikely marriage to some. The Rockefeller Foundation is a pillar of civil society established with wealth amassed by the 19th-century oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller during the Gilded Age whereas the 27-year-old Donaldson represents the 21st century “influencer” economy where entire media empires can emerge from content creators' viral stunts and the online buzz they generate.

Shah acknowledged that the Rockefeller Foundation rarely does corporate partnerships. But he said that spending time with Donaldson and his mother, as well as watching his philanthropically minded videos, communicated the YouTube megastar's “personal commitment to philanthropy” and the “sense of enthusiasm one can experience when you help others.”

Shah also found a natural synergy between the MrBeast team's focus on data and Rockefeller desire to make philanthropy "results-oriented and science-based.” Donaldson's obsession with viewership metrics is well documented and the YouTube page is known for its meticulous editing to ensure fans not only click thumbnails but watch videos all the way through.

“We bring innovation, a sense of purpose and a deep commitment to measuring results to those efforts. And, over time, it’s literally helped hundreds of millions of people escape poverty, hunger and disease," Shah said. “I just think Jimmy, and the enterprise he’s built and the perspective that he brings, is totally consistent with that.”

The exact issues they plan to tackle together are still being hammered out and there is no shared grantmaking to announce yet. But Shah mentioned that the Rockefeller Foundation has a long history of combatting child hunger and noted Beast Philanthropy’s video on a school meal program.

Already, though, they have started working to combat child labor in the cocoa industry.

Through his snack company, Feastables, Donaldson says he wants to prove that chocolate can be profitable without using child labor on cacao farms. He hopes to provide farmers with living incomes, create stable economic conditions so children can go to school instead of farms and use his YouTube channel to rally consumers around fair-trade practices.

The Rockefeller Foundation has consulted MrBeast on “how they should go about the case study,” according to Donaldson. To that end, the two organizations say they will visit Ghana early next year to “learn from one another's work in development, community-led change, and global storytelling.”

Donaldson said he wants to use his influence to inspire youth to “do good and volunteer and donate and care about these projects.” But he hopes the Rockefeller Foundation can help him be more efficient and make “real, lasting change.” He said it doesn't make sense for him to “go make the same mistakes they've made a bajillion times”

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.