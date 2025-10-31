Multiple people have been arrested in Michigan in a Halloween weekend attack plot, FBI director says

FBI and state police vehicles were in a neighborhood near Fordson High School in Dearborn. People wearing shirts marked FBI walked in and out of a house, including one person who collected paper bags and other items from an evidence truck.

Jordan Hall, an FBI spokesperson in Detroit, said investigators were also in Inkster, another suburb.

“There is no current threat to public safety,” said Hall, who declined further comment.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on X that she was briefed by Patel. She said she was grateful for “swift action” but disclosed no details.

Separately, in May, the FBI said it arrested a man who had spent months planning an attack against a U.S. Army site in suburban Detroit on behalf of the Islamic State group. The man, Ammar Said, didn’t know that his supposed allies in the alleged plot were undercover FBI employees.

Said remains in custody, charged with attempting to provide support to a terrorist organization. The criminal complaint was replaced in September with a criminal “information” document, signaling that a guilty plea is likely.

