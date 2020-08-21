Mural highlights Dolly Parton's Black Lives Matter quote

Mural artist Kim Radford had already decided to paint the mural of the country music icon on the side of a local music club called The 5 Spot, which was made famous for being one of the many filming locations for the TV show “Nashville.”

But as she was finishing the mural, Radford saw an article from Billboard in which Parton said she supported the Black Lives Matter movement, saying "Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white (expletive) are the only ones that matter?"