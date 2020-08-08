Murray returns to power Nuggets past Jazz 134-132 in 2 OTs

Murray said the key was “just being on the same page” with his teammates and “getting that chemistry back.”

Nikola Jokic scored 10 of his 30 points in the first overtime for Denver, which solidified its hold on third place in the Western Conference playoff standings.

Denver coach Michael Malone said his team plays “a different kind of basketball, a different brand of basketball” with Murray on the court.

“When you have Jamal and Nikola playing with each other and off each other and for each other, that’s a difficult duo to guard,” Malone said.

At the start of the day, only one game separated Houston, Utah and Oklahoma City for the fourth through sixth spots in the Western Conference.

An officials review confirmed Jokic drove the baseline for a layup before the remaining 3.4 seconds expired in the first overtime, forcing the second extra period. The clock did not start on the play.

Mitchell drove through Denver's defensive breakdowns for a tying uncontested layup with less than 1 second remaining in regulation.

TIP INS

Jazz: Led by Jordan Clarkson, Utah made 12 of 21 3-pointers in the first half and 22 for the game. Clarkson made four of six 3s in the half and finished 5 of 9. The Jazz led 63-49 at halftime. ... Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. had 23 points and 11 rebounds. Jerami Grant had 21 points. ... Jokic, who had only two points in a first half, had 14 in the third quarter. He had 11 rebounds.

REGRETS

Mitchell's jumper gave Utah a 119-117 lead with 3.4 seconds remaining in the first overtime. He said he should have not left time on the clock for Jokic's tying basket.

“That’s really the only reason why I’m upset because I should know that,” Mitchell said. “That’s a mental error on my part. I feel like if I do that, hit the same shot, they don’t have an opportunity to do that, so that’s on me.”

UP NEXT

Jazz: Play the Mavericks on Monday.

Nuggets: Play the Lakers on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Utah Jazz's Mike Conley (10) rebounds against Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) and Mason Plumlee (7) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell, left, drives against Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, right, during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert, left, is defended by Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., center, and Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. slam-dunks during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. slam-dunks during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks with Jamal Murray during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox