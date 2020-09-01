Music world to conductor Seiji Ozawa: Happy 85th birthday

But, the native of Japan said in a written statement, “for me, Boston is like my second home. I love and miss all my colleagues and friends at the Boston Symphony Orchestra.”

Ozawa holds a special place in the hearts and minds of colleagues worldwide, orchestra President and CEO Mark Volpe said in a written statement.

“Those of us fortunate to know him and to have been present for the fantastic music making he elicits from an orchestra have been dazzled by his conducting, often described as balletic and always without a score," Volpe said.