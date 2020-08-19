Myers hits slam, Tatis leads the way, Padres top Rangers 6-4

Tatis singled with two outs in the fourth and Machado walked, finishing starter Mike Minor. Gibaut relieved and Tatis promptly took off, trying to steal third baae.

Texas third baseman Todd Frazier, playing well off the bag in a shift against lefty-swinging Eric Hosmer, thought he’d made the tag on Tatis’ lower right leg and trotted to the dugout while umpire Nestor Ceja signaled safe. The Rangers challenged, but the call stood.

The 21-year-old Tatis stole his sixth base of the season, tying for the major league lead. He began the day topping the majors with 11 homers and 28 RBIs.

Myers hit a two-out, 2-2 changeup to left-center into the visitors’ bullpen after Minor (0-4) nearly escaped after allowing the game’s first three batters to reach on singles. Profar homered down the left field line into the second deck.

Four of Texas’ five hits off seven Padres pitchers came in the fourth inning, including Joey Gallo’s three-run homer.

Rookie left-hander Adrian Morejon, activated from the team’s alternate training site, opened with three hitless innings in his first appearance of the season.

Craig Stammen (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings. Cal Quantrill got the final out, leaving inherited runners at first and second, for his first big league save.

NICE GRAB

Machado, the Padres’ third baseman, made a catch running into the right field corner along the foul line on a towering popup by Gallo against the shift in the second inning.

ROSTER MOVES

Padres: To make room for Morejon, the Padres optioned RHP Luis Perdomo to their alternate training site.

Rangers: Nicasio was put on the restricted list for personal reasons and removed him from the 40-man roster and selected the contract of RHP Luis García from their alternate training site.

UP NEXT

The teams will reconvene in San Diego for another two-game set beginning Wednesday night. Padres RHP Chris Paddack (2-2, 4.91) allowed five home runs in his previous two starts over 8 2/3 innings. Rangers RHP Lance Lynn (3-0, 1.11) leads the majors in ERA and comes off his first complete game since 2014.

San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth (9) and Fernando Tatis Jr., right, celebrate after their 6-4 win agains the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Texas Rangers interim manager Don Wakamatsu (22) takes the ball from relief pitcher Ian Gibaut as catcher Jeff Mathis and Todd Frazier, right rear, stand on the mound in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. throws to first to complete the double play after forcing Texas Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) at second in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The Rangers' Derek Dietrich was out at first on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez