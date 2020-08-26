Myers scores early in OT, Flyers even series with Islanders

The Flyers scored three times in the first 15:09, chasing Varlamov. He had shut them out in Game 1 and built an Islanders’ playoff record shutout streak of 138:17 before Philadelphia broke through in the first period.

Game 3 is Thursday night.

The Flyers, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, sorely needed more production from their top goal-scorers and finally got it.

Hayes scored off a rush with a wrister from the left circle that rattled in off the post 1:57 into the game. Hayes got his second when he beat Varlamov with a sharp-angle shot from the left at 9:43.

Couturier followed later in the period with a slick one, picking up the puck in the neutral zone, slipping around defenseman Nick Leddy and deking Varlamov. That’s when Greiss was sent in to make his playoff debut in relief of Varlamov.

The momentum started to even out in the second period. With the Islanders on a power play, Lee tipped in a beautiful cross-ice feed from Mathew Barzal to get New York on the board.

Beauvillier made it a one-goal game on a rush 11:11 into the third period. Pageau lifted a wrist shot over Hart's glove to tie the game with 2:09 left, despite a Flyers' claim that New York was offside entering the zone.

NOTES: Hayes recorded the first multi-goal playoff game of his career. ... Hart improved to 7-3 in the playoffs, including 3-0 after losses. ... The Flyers are 8-0 in the playoffs when scoring first. ... Since Jan. 7, Philadelphia is 11-0-0 after a loss.

—-

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Philippe Myers (5) celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime with teammate defenceman Travis Sanheim (6) during overtime in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game against the New York Islanders in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a stop on New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game against the New York Islanders in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) has a shot blocked as New York Islanders defenceman Devon Toews (25) and right-wing Jordan Eberle (7) defend during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game against the New York Islanders in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) celebrates his goal with left wing Joel Farabee (49) during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game against the New York Islanders in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston

CORRECTS TO THIRD-PERIOD NOT SECOND-PERIOD- New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates his goal with teammate Leo Komarov (47) during third-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action against the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) fails to stop the puck on a shot from New York Islanders defenseman Andy Greene during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) levels Philadelphia Flyers center Derek Grant (38) during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn