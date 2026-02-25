NASA's Mike Fincke identifies himself as the ailing astronaut who prompted space station evacuation

Fincke said he’s doing well now.

“Spaceflight is an incredible privilege, and sometimes it reminds us just how human we are,” he said in the statement.

Fincke launched with three others on a SpaceX flight last summer. Their mission came to an early end on Jan. 15, a week after he experienced what he called a “medical event that required immediate attention.” The health concern also forced the cancellation of a planned spacewalk by Fincke and another NASA astronaut.

Fincke, a retired Air Force colonel chosen by NASA as an astronaut in 1996, has logged 549 days in space over four missions.

