Natalie Portman, Seth Rogen, Jenna Ortega arrive for Sundance Film Festival premieres

Will McCormack and Rashida Jones wrote the script for “The Invite,” in which a couple on the edge (Wilde and Seth Rogen) have their upstairs neighbors (Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton) over for dinner and what becomes a raw and revealing encounter.

Wilde has had a busy Sundance so far. On Friday night she helped debut the new Gregg Araki movie “I Want Your Sex,” in which she played an eccentric artist and sexual provocateur.

Following “The Invite” is Cathy Yan’s “The Gallerist,” starring Portman as gallerist Polina Polinski attempting to make a name for herself at Art Basel in Miami, with the help of her assistant (Jenna Ortega), when she gets involved in a plot to sell a dead body. Zach Galifianakis plays an influencer, Da’Vine Joy Randolph is an emerging artist in the starry cast, which also includes Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Brühl and Charli xcx (in her third Sundance movie ).

The Eccles also hosted the premiere of “Wicker,” starring Olivia Colman as a sardonic fisherwoman who commissions a basketweaver to maker her a husband, played by Alexander Skarsgård, who also co-stars in the Charli xcx movie “The Moment.”

All of the films are seeking distribution at the Sundance Film Festival, which runs through Feb. 1.

