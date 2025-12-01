National Guard member shot in DC has shown positive signs, West Virginia governor says

“Andrew is still fighting for his life,” Morrisey said. “Andrew needs prayers.”

Morrisey said he could not yet share details of any funeral arrangements for Beckstrom and wants to respect her family’s wishes.

Beckstrom and Wolfe were shot Wednesday just blocks from the White House while deployed as part of President Donald Trump’s crime-fighting plan that federalized D.C. police.

Investigators are working to determine a motive. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault in the shooting.

Authorities said Lakanwal, who was shot in the confrontation, remained hospitalized and a court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

The shooting prompted the Trump administration to halt all asylum decisions and pause issuing visas for people traveling on Afghan passports.