Nationals' Strasburg ejected for arguing - from the stands

Nationals star Stephen Strasburg earned one of baseball's most unique ejections — probably ever — in the third inning of Washington's game against the New York Mets on Thursday.

Strasburg was sitting in Section 121 at Citi Field in this socially distant season because he’s scheduled to start Friday against Baltimore Orioles. He was apparently unhappy with the strike zone of plate umpire Carlos Torres after Austin Voth’s 2-2 pitch to Pete Alonso on the outside corner was ruled a ball.