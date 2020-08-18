Breaking News

Nats 2B Luis Garcia 1st player born in 2000s to hit homer

Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Garcia became the first player born in the 2000s to hit a homer in the big leagues. The 20-year-old second baseman made history with a two-run shot into the right-field seats off Atlanta's Touki Toussaint in the second inning. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Credit: Curtis Compton

Luis Garcia of the Washington Nationals became the first player born in the 2000s to hit a homer in the big leagues

ATLANTA (AP) — Luis Garcia of the Washington Nationals became the first player born in the 2000s to hit a homer in the big leagues.

The 20-year-old second baseman made history with a two-run shot into the right-field seats off Atlanta's Touki Toussaint in the second inning.

The youngest player in the majors, Garcia was born on May 16, 2000. He was called up by the Nationals on Friday after Starlin Castro went on the injured list with a broken right wrist.

