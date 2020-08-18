NBA: 2021 All-Star weekend in Indy unlikely on current dates

The NBA picked Indianapolis as the 2021 All-Star site back in December 2017. The city has hosted the league’s midseason showcase game once previously, in 1985.

“We have been working with the NBA since 2017 to bring our fans and our city this world-class event, just as we did when we last hosted in 1985,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment President Rick Fuson said in a statement released to WISH. “While it appears All Star 2021 is unlikely to happen on Presidents’ Day weekend, we are excited about continuing to collaborate with the NBA as we look to the future.”

The news came on the first day of the NBA playoffs at the Walt Disney World complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida — where the league is attempting to finish the season without fans in the stands and in a so-called bubble where players and others are tested for coronavirus daily.

The NBA lost 14% of its regular season games this season because of the pandemic, which prompted a 4-1/2 month shutdown from March 11 through July 30.

Local officials have said the economic impact of All-Star weekend on Indianapolis could have reached $100 million.

