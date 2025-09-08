NBA player's sister fatally shot at New Jersey apartment complex, her boyfriend charged with murder

Besides the murder count, Green also faces two weapons charges. Billhimer said Reid and Green had been in "a dating relationship" but did not provide further details.

Green remained jailed on Monday, and prosecutors did not know if he had retained an attorney.

Reid, 25, a New Jersey native and a star scholastic player in his home state, is about to enter his seventh season with Minnesota and recently signed a five-year contract with the team. He was named the NBA's “Sixth Man of the Year” for the 2023-2024 season.

Reid's agents did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Monday.

Jackson is a community in southern New Jersey, about 31 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Philadelphia.